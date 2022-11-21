Gardena community remembers street vendor killed in attempted robbery as family seeks justice

The family of a Gardena street vendor who was murdered is still looking for answers months after his death.

Friends and loved ones gathered for a vigil over the weekend to remember Severino Elias Gutierrez on what would've been his birthday.

Gutierrez was fatally shot during an attempted robbery in August, a violent crime that occurred right in front of his 7-year-old daughter.

So far, no arrests have been made and his grieving family is demanding justice.

"I want the police to do the work and to help us because I think they're forgetting us (and)... what happened to my dad. I think they're forgetting it," said Samantha Gutierrez, the victim's young daughter.

Gutierrez's wife says their daughter still wakes up looking for her father and crying in the middle of the night.