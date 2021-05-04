Gas price rises in LA County for 10th consecutive day, now highest since November 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10556153" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Millions of people stuck at home for more than a year are expected to hit the road for much-needed post-pandemic vacations this summer. Good luck finding gas.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose today for the 10th consecutive day, increasing two-tenths of a cent to $4.091, its highest amount since Nov. 8, 2019.The average price has increased 6.5 cents over the past 10 days, including a half-cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 5.1 cents more than one week ago, 13.3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.263 greater than one year ago.The Orange County average price rose for the seventh consecutive day and ninth time in 10 days, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $4.063, its highest amount since Nov. 7, 2019. It has risen 6.7 cents over the past 10 days, including three-tenths of a cent on Sunday.The Orange County average price is 5.5 cents more than one week ago, 12.6 cents higher than one month ago and $1.287 greater than one year ago.Slightly reduced gasoline production and inventories are continuing to put upward pressure on Southern California gas prices, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.The Los Angeles County average price is 3.1 cents less than it was on May 3, 2019, while the Orange County average price is 3.7 cents less.