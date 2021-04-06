Personal Finance

Regular gas at DTLA station nears $6 per gallon as gas prices across SoCal inch their way up

Gas at DTLA station nears $6 per gallon

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The price of gas is nearly $6 per gallon at this downtown Los Angeles station as prices across the Southland continue to inch their way up.

In the Los Angeles/Long Beach area, regular gas is averaging $3.96 per gallon, which is up 2 cents from last week, 17.3 cents higher than one month ago and 93.2 cents greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen 73.1 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 59 increases in 60 days totaling 57.9 cents that ended March 21.

In Orange County, prices are averaging $3.94 per gallon, which is at its highest amount since Nov. 17, 2019, and 1.8 cents more than one week ago, 16.5 cents higher than one month ago and 93.2 cents greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has risen 73.5 cents since the start of the year mainly because of a run of 72 increases in 73 days totaling 68.1 cents that ended March 20.

Prices in Riverside are up 2 cents to $3.90 per gallon.

And in Ventura, gas is averaging $3.96 per gallon, which is up 3 cents from last week.



City News Service contributed to this report.
