Average gas price in Los Angeles County increases for 15th consecutive day

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 15th consecutive day Saturday, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $5.428.

The average price has increased 18.2 cents over the past 15 days, including one-tenth of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 6 cents more than one week ago, 6.3 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.027 greater than one year ago.

The average price is $1.034 less than the record high of $6.462 set June 14.

The Orange County average price rose a half-cent to $5.389. It had increased for 13 consecutive days before remaining unchanged Thursday and dropping three-tenths of a cent Friday. It is 5.7 cents more than one week ago, 14.6 cents higher than one month ago and $1.031 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has dropped $1.021 since rising to a record $6.41 on June 12.

The national average price dropped for the 95th consecutive day since rising to a record, falling 1 cent to $3.682. It has dropped $1.334 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 4.2 cents less than one week ago and 26.1 cents lower than one month ago, but 48.8 cents more than one year ago.

