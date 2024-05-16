Mayor Bass calls for more law enforcement on Metro

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Metro ridership is up, but could the recent spike in violent crime on trains and buses force the public to look for alternatives? Metro's board chair Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says she's addressing safety concerns by calling for more law enforcement patrols.

"The motion I'm going to put forward will call for increased visibility. I don't just mean window dressing. I mean there needs to be an increase. There needs to be a presence on the buses, on the trains, especially in those lines that have seen the uptick in violence," said Bass.

"I've seen people get jacked for their phones and stuff like that. It is a little scary sometimes, but I'm used to it, but I try to avoid stuff that I notice that looks a little off. So I avoid that stuff. You could add more security, but it's hard to pinpoint who is doing bad stuff," said Metro rider Daniel Gomez.

Bass believes if riders see law enforcement, not just Metro staff, they'll feel safer. She maintains the Metro ambassador program has worked, but says it was never meant to solve violent crime or enforce the law. With our law enforcement agencies including the LAPD at historic staffing lows, where the additional officers will come from remains to be seen.

"Now, we have to solve internal problems in the city that it takes so long once you apply to actually be admitted," said Bass.

Metro riders tell Eyewitness News feeling safe on trains and buses should be a guarantee.

"I think everybody should be able to get home and work safely by just taking public transportation. People should be able to do their job properly instead of feeling afraid to do anything," said Danny, a Metro rider.

The motion calling for increased law enforcement visibility on Metro will be put forward at the next board meeting on Thursday, May 23. Metro would pay for the extra officers, which would likely come from the three agencies Metro contracts with: the LAPD, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Long Beach Police Department.