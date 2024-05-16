UPS driver shot and killed in Irvine; suspect remains on the loose

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A UPS driver was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Irvine, police said.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. near Chrysler and Bendix, according to the Irvine Police Department.

A male victim appears to have died at the scene. Video from AIR7 HD showed a police canopy set up next to a UPS truck as officers canvassed the area for evidence. The immediate area was roped off by yellow crime scene tape.

Police say the suspect remains on the loose. No description of the shooter was immediately available.

Authorities urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around 3 p.m. to call IPD at (949) 724-7200.

No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.