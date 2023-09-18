Gas prices climb at fastest rate this year; average LA County price jumps nearly 20 cents in 48 hrs

Gas prices are climbing at their fastest rate this year, with the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Los Angeles County spiking nearly 20 cents in just 48 hours.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gas prices are climbing at their fastest rate this year, with the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Los Angeles County spiking nearly 20 cents in just 48 hours.

The average price in the county rose 4.8 cents Monday to $5.91, a day after increasing 13.6 cents. However, there are several gas stations in places such as Pasadena where a gallon costs more than $6.

The average price has risen 52 times in the last 57 days, increasing 94.3 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 39.2 cents more than one week ago, 62.5 cents more than one month ago, and 48.6 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped 57.9 cents since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.

One expert told Eyewitness News the increase in prices is due to ongoing refinery issues over the last few weeks and months.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said four different refineries in the region have had unexpected power outages recently, which has disrupted the supply to Southern California.

"Gas prices are now up some 50 cents a gallon compared to a month ago because of those unexpected refinery disruptions," he said. "Some of them step back all the way to the 'hurriquake' that shut down and caused issues at refineries. But even in the last week or two, we've seen new issues develop."

One driver, who owns a mobile pet grooming business, was on her way to meet a client and she stopped at a Pasadena gas station where gas is at least $6.16.

She told Eyewitness News she's been navigating the rising gas prices not just over the past few days, but over the last year.

"It's real tough. I have to stop going to farther places... now I just keep it real local, but what can we do about it? We can't do anything," Kathryn Nibley.

De Haan emphasized the importance of shopping around for your gas using websites like GasBuddy to find the cheapest stations - and also make sure to drive fuel-efficiently.

He said the price increases should stick around for another week or two before they start to move downward, but that is dependent on any more possible refinery issues.

The Orange County average price rose 4.2 cents Monday to $5.912, a day after increasing 16.7 cents. It has risen 50 of the past 56 days.

The Orange County average price is 41.5 cents more than one week ago, 67.3 cents more than one month ago and 52.1 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped 54.7 cents since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose a half-cent to $3.881, its 11th consecutive increase. It is 4.9 cents more than one week ago, eight-tenths of a cent more than one month ago, and 20.3 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.135 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"Oil costs are putting upward pressure on pump prices, but the rise is tempered by much lower demand," Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager, said last week.

"The slide in people fueling up is typical, with schools back in session, the days getting shorter, and the weather less pleasant. But the usual decline in pump prices is being stymied for now by these high oil costs."

City News Service contributed to this report.