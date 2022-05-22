Southern California gas prices holding steady at record-breaking highs

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County remained unchanged for the second consecutive day on Saturday at a record $6.097 -- one day after a streak of 22 consecutive increases came to an end.The average price rose 32.3 cents during the streak, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 12.2 cents more than one week ago, 31.1 cents higher than one month ago and $1.911 greater than one year ago.The Orange County average price also was unchanged for the second straight day, at a record $6.076. It had increased for 21 of the previous 22 days, rising 36.5 cents. The Orange County average price is 13.2 cents more than one week ago, 35 cents higher than one month ago and $1.937 greater than one year ago.The national average price remained unchanged at a record $4.593.