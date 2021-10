EMBED >More News Videos Coast Guard investigators have boarded a massive cargo ship at the Port of Oakland as part of the ongoing investigation into what caused the rupture of an Orange County oil pipeline.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California already has some of the highest gas prices in the country. The Orange County oil spill could send them higher.Three platforms where crude oil is processed have shut down due to the leak.Right now the average price of gas in Los Angeles County is around $4.43 a gallon - the highest since 2012.Prices are also rising in Orange County, where the average right now is around $4.40 a gallon.In Riverside County the average is also the highest since 2012 at $4.35 a gallon.