WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign education bill while visiting Fresno County school

FRESNO, Calif. -- Just days after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all California students, he is set to visit a Fresno County school on Tuesday.The governor will sign a law focused on early childhood education and discuss plans for the expansion of opportunities for students.Newsom's legislation includes the state giving free pre-kindergarten for all four-year-olds that will start in the 2022-23 school year and be in full effect by 2025-26.The full plan will cost $123.9 billion. About $10 million is dedicated to having more dual language programs for students.It is not known which school the governor will be visiting. He is expected to be there at 11 am.Last week, the governor announced that all eligible school children in California will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine once the shot is fully authorized.At that same time, staff members at all state schools will also need to be fully vaccinated. The state issued a mandate in August for teachers and school staff members, but now it has eliminated the option to submit to regular COVID-19 testing in place of getting the vaccine.