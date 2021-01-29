Education

Gov. Newsom says schools may not reopen if COVID-19 vaccination for all teachers, staff required

Gov. Gavin Newsom says if vaccines for all teachers and staff are a condition for reopening schools then schools might not reopen at all this academic year.

According to Politico, the governor said on Thursday "If everybody has to be vaccinated, we might as well just tell people the truth, there will be no in-person instruction in the state of California."

The governor wants students in transitional kindergarten through second grade to return to campus in a couple weeks and some schools are on schedule to go back then.

But there has been major pushback from some districts and teachers unions.

