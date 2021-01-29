Gov. Newsom says schools may not reopen if COVID-19 vaccination for all teachers, staff required

According to Politico, the governor said on Thursday "If everybody has to be vaccinated, we might as well just tell people the truth, there will be no in-person instruction in the state of California."
The governor wants students in transitional kindergarten through second grade to return to campus in a couple weeks and some schools are on schedule to go back then.
But there has been major pushback from some districts and teachers unions.
