WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to discuss homelessness, affordable housing

He's scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m.
The California Comeback Plan announced last week designates $12 billion toward the state's homeless crisis over the next two years.
The Governor's Office said the money would go toward 42,000 new housing units for the homeless and expansion of the state's Homekey program.
The plan also allows for $1.1 billion to clean up streets with local governments, according to the governor.
