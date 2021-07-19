gavin newsom

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to discuss homelessness, affordable housing

EMBED <>More Videos

Stimulus checks, rent relief: Newsom unveils CA recovery plan

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to speak from Sonoma County Monday morning on California's Comeback Plan and how the state intends to tackle homelessness and affordable housing in the state.



He's scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m.

The California Comeback Plan announced last week designates $12 billion toward the state's homeless crisis over the next two years.

RELATED: Newsom signs CA budget, including $100B economic recovery package

The Governor's Office said the money would go toward 42,000 new housing units for the homeless and expansion of the state's Homekey program.

The plan also allows for $1.1 billion to clean up streets with local governments, according to the governor.

The press conference with Gov. Newsom will be streamed here and on Facebook at 10:30 a.m.

The video in the media player above is from a previous report

VIDEO: California to extend eviction ban, pay back rent for tenants
EMBED More News Videos

California will ban evictions for unpaid rent through the end of September and will use federal money to pay off eligible tenants' debt.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssonomagavin newsomcomebackhomelesshousingaffordable housing
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAVIN NEWSOM
Gov. Newsom touts 'nation's largest' rent-relief program
CA will pay survivors of forced, coerced sterilizations
Newsom signs $100B recovery package offering $1,100 tax rebates
Here's how LA will benefit from California's $100B recovery package
TOP STORIES
Bodies found in Angeles National Forest ID'd as missing couple
Amid new LA County mask mandate, concerning COVID trend continues
Podcast host Mat George killed in Beverly Grove hit-and-run at 26
Nashville Predators prospect proudly comes out as gay
Capitol rioter who breached Senate sentenced to 8 months
Universal masking recommended for everyone in school older than 2
Target offering teachers 15% discount on classroom supplies
Show More
Biden takes on inflation concerns as agenda hangs in the balance
CA Recall: Who's running against Gov. Gavin Newsom?
US gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Tokyo Olympics
Video: LAPD officer shoots protester with rubber bullet at close range
Black Widow Watch Party set for Marvel fans, Kevin Feige on Twitter
More TOP STORIES News