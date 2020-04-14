Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom unveils 6-part plan for easing California's statewide stay-at-home order amid pandemic

During a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a detailed plan for easing statewide coronavirus restrictions.
By
SACRAMENTO (KABC) -- During a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a detailed plan for modifying California's statewide coronavirus restrictions, a decision he said he made without "political pressure," an apparent reference to President Donald Trump declaring himself the ultimate decision-maker for when states can reopen.

In addition to the plan, Newsom stated that there would be no large-scale events until there is herd immunity and/or a vaccine. This could be months away or longer.

"So large-scale events that bring in hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands of strangers together across every conceivable difference -- health and otherwise -- is not in the cards based upon our current guidelines and current expectations," he said, nevertheless adding that "things could change rapidly."

The governor described a six-pronged framework of parameters and tools that are needed before the state can implement major changes to the state's stay-at-home orders and other COVID-19 interventions:

1. A widespread expansion of coronavirus testing;

2. "Vigilant" protection against infection of California's most vulnerable residents;

3. Manage surges at hospitals, enable development of infrastructure and distribution of personal protective equipment, or PPE;

Coronavirus: 3 IE churches sue Newsom over physical distancing orders
EMBED More News Videos

Three SoCal churches that want to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic are suing Gov. Newsom over the state's physical distancing orders.


4. Engage researchers in academia, including the University of California, and at health and technology companies on the front lines of the pandemic;

5. "Redraw floor plans" at business locations, schools and child-care facilities with physical distancing in mind;

6. Determining when to re-institute certain measures, such as stay-at-home orders.

Describing himself as an "optimist," Newsom unveiled the strategy at his daily news conference while framing it as a transition from "surge to suppression" and a "bridge toward herd immunity and ultimately a vaccine."

As for when the state could be reopened and stay-at-home orders loosened, the governor said the answer to that rhetorical question depends on two things: whether the state will "continue to hold the line" on the spread of the virus, including a decline in the number of new cases and hospitalizations, and the building of the infrastructure needed to battle the pandemic.

"Ask me the question again in two weeks," if those criteria are met, he said.

The announcement comes a week after Newsom's administration was sticking to a forecast of a possible tidal wave of COVID-19 cases in mid-May that could require up to 66,000 additional hospital beds.

Newsom on Monday reported the number of people hospitalized increased modestly during the weekend, continuing an encouraging trend. In Los Angeles County, the state's largest and home to about 40% of its virus deaths and overall cases, officials said Monday the number of new cases was the lowest in weeks.

For ABC7's complete coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, visit abc7.com/coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Coronavirus won't clip the wings of these veterans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Show More
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
COVID-19: SoCal couple recounts wife's ordeal, recovery
COVID-19: California WIC enrollment soars amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News