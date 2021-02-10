WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to provide update on COVID-19 response, vaccines from Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit Fresno Wednesday morning to provide an update on the state's vaccine distribution efforts and response to COVID-19.The governor will speak at 11:15 am.Earlier this week Newsom announced that a new mass vaccination site would be established in the Central Valley in partnership with the federal government. Multiple sources confirmed to Action News that Newsom plans to select the Save Mart Center in northeast Fresno.These developments will likely mean even more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine allotted to Central California residents.Local leaders have been asking the state for weeks to increase the supply of vaccine doses to Central California and provide more resources to the area, which has been severely impacted by the virus.Vaccine shortages have also been seen in the Bay Area and Southern California too.Last week, centers were created at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum and California State University, Los Angeles, as part of a plan to build 100 vaccination sites nationwide by the Biden administration's first 100 days in office.Meanwhile, California has been out of its regional stay at home order for a few weeks. Much of the state remains in the purple tier of the governor's tiered reopening system.On Tuesday, only one county in Northern California, Del Norte County, moved from the purple tier to the red tier.