WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom to announce California's efforts to help areas that lack internet access

The governor will visit Tulare County, where he is expected to sign a bill that will put millions of dollars toward new broadband fiber infrastructure and increase internet connectivity for families and businesses in underserved communities.
Gov. Newsom will hold a news conference at 12 pm. We will be streaming the governor's remarks. Check back here for updates.
California education leaders have spoken about their efforts to close the digital divide among students, families and businesses across the state since the start of the pandemic.
Distance learning exposed the heightened need for a solid connection. Central Valley leaders reported last spring seeing students at fast-food restaurants to find a reliable internet source.
RELATED: Fresno residents frustrated over unreliable internet
In April, State Superintendent Tony Thurmond introduced a new task force designed to aid students who lack access to the internet or computers during the state's previous stay-at-home order.
According to the bill, California will have more legislative oversight when it comes to its broadband connections through the State Department of Technology. The legislation will involve the creation of a "broadband czar" and nine-member council.