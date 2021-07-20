politics

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom to announce California's efforts to help areas that lack internet access

EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE: Gov. Newsom to announce California's efforts to help areas that lack internet access

Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit a Central California elementary school on Tuesday to discuss the efforts to bring more broadband internet service to people across the state.

The governor will visit Tulare County, where he is expected to sign a bill that will put millions of dollars toward new broadband fiber infrastructure and increase internet connectivity for families and businesses in underserved communities.

Gov. Newsom will hold a news conference at 12 pm. We will be streaming the governor's remarks. Check back here for updates.

California education leaders have spoken about their efforts to close the digital divide among students, families and businesses across the state since the start of the pandemic.

Distance learning exposed the heightened need for a solid connection. Central Valley leaders reported last spring seeing students at fast-food restaurants to find a reliable internet source.

RELATED: Fresno residents frustrated over unreliable internet

In April, State Superintendent Tony Thurmond introduced a new task force designed to aid students who lack access to the internet or computers during the state's previous stay-at-home order.

According to the bill, California will have more legislative oversight when it comes to its broadband connections through the State Department of Technology. The legislation will involve the creation of a "broadband czar" and nine-member council.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniatulare countyinterneteducationtechnologypoliticscalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Trump's inaugural committee head charged with being UAE agent
6 Texas House Democrats test positive for COVID-19 in D.C.
105 migrants found crammed inside semi-truck in south Texas
'America First' rally canceled in OC amid 'public safety concerns'
TOP STORIES
Man killed by LAPD in Hollywood had lighter with 'pistol-like grip'
Lab discovers root cause of COVID-19 'long haulers'
95% of COVID patients hospitalized in OC are unvaccinated
Yosemite ranger shares poignant story of mom bear calling for dead cub
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket: 'Best day ever'
Highly contagious Delta variant now makes up 83% of US cases, CDC says
Pasadena becomes 1st in SoCal to require vaccine for city workers
Show More
Weinstein extradition fight ends with transfer to California
Boy, 8, killed by illegal firework on July 4th in San Bernardino
Costco to keep special senior shopping hours at all US stores
Ventura County recommends residents wear masks indoors
SF family held at gunpoint during home robbery
More TOP STORIES News