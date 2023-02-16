WATCH LIVE

Gender reveal goes wrong when grandma falls down during celebration

Thursday, February 16, 2023 1:57AM
We've seen failed gender reveals before, but not one where grandma ends up on the ground.

Video captured the moment a gender-reveal party in Tennessee almost turned into an epic-fail.

As color bombs went off and the crowd went wild over the revealing of the baby's gender, an 84-year-old grandma fell on the ground.

Fortunately, the grandma was not hurt during the chaos.

The mom-to-be says she was holding her grandma's hand as they waited for the color bombs to go off. Once the gender was revealed, she jumped forward to embrace her husband, but forgot to release her hand from her grandma's.

Someone standing behind grandma rushed forward and knocked her down.

The family says grandma bounced back up without a broken bone or scratch.

