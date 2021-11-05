George Clooney pens open letter asking media to not publish photos of his children

George Clooney is asking the media to not publish pictures of his children.The Oscar-winning actor released an open letter addressed to "the Daily Mail and other publications," asking for privacy when it comes to his children."The nature of my wife's work has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups and we take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe," Clooney wrote, referring to his spouse, Amal Clooney."We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover," he added.