George Floyd death: Voices of the community

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protesters in Southern California and around the country have demanded justice and police reform. Here are interviews we've had on ABC7 to help guide the conversation and give voice to our community.
Below is a list of the guests we've had on Eyewitness News:
Dr. Tyrone Howard, UCLA, director of the Black Male Institute; Pritzker Family Endowed Chair in Education to Strengthen Families, chair
https://gseis.ucla.edu/directory/affiliation/black-male-institute/
Melina Abdullah, Black Lives Matter LA
Resource toolkit: https://www.blmla.org/resources
Virgil Howard, African American Board Leadership Institute, chair
https://www.aabli.org
Jim McDonnell, former LAPD assistant chief, former LBPD chief, former LASD sheriff
Rep. Karen Bass
Tommy Tunson, former police chief, Bakersfield College, author of Transformational Policing: Bridging the Racial Divide
Pastor Cue Jn-Marie, The Row Church, Skid Row
https://www.therowchurch.com
Pastor Julian Lowe, Oasis LA
https://www.oasisla.org
Maria Salinas, CEO LA Chamber of Commerce
http://cafwd.org
Lisa Lichtenstein, MFT
http://www.lisalichtenstein.com
Ashley Bryant, therapist
https://www.therapyden.com/therapist/ashley-bryant-oklahoma-city-ok
Hal Kempfer, National Guard and policing expert
Janice Hahn, LA County Board of Supervisors
Mark Ridley-Thomas, LA County Board of Supervisors
Sheriff Alex Villanueva, LASD
Dr. Michael Laurent, psychology professor at CSU Dominguez Hills
https://www.csudh.edu/mft/faculty/michael-g-laurent
Jeffery Wallace, Board of the LA Urban League
https://www.laul.org
Michael Lawson, Urban League
Dr. Cheryl Grills, professor of psychology at LMU
https://bellarmine.lmu.edu/psychology/parc/
