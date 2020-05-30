WATCH LIVE: Hundreds of George Floyd protesters march through Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of protesters marched through Downtown Los Angeles Friday evening over the death of George Floyd.The demonstration, started out as a mostly peaceful protest, but escalated around 7 p.m. with some protesters seen vandalizing property and confronting police.The protesters walked though streets chanting "I can't breathe" and onto the 110 Freeway near the LA Live venue.Some protesters began to sit on the northbound 110 Freeway and stop traffic.California Highway Patrol is trying to shutdown the southbound lanes.