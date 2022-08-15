Gascón recall effort fails to collect enough signatures to make ballot, county says

Los Angeles County election officials will have to verify the validity of all 715,833 signatures submitted in the effort to recall District Attorney George Gascón, Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan said.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón from office has failed to collect enough signatures to be placed on the ballot, county officials said Monday.

The county clerk's office said while organizers submitted more than 715,000 signatures to get the measure on the ballot, only 520,000 were found to be valid. The measure required nearly 567,000 valid signatures to be placed on the ballot.

The county said more than 195,000 signatures were found to be invalid for reasons such as the person signing does not live in the county or is not a registered voter. Almost 44,000 signatures were found to be duplicates.

Last week, organizers of the recall effort alleged the county was not adhering to current laws for signature verification, saying rules presume that a signature is valid unless there is evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that the signature on the petition differs in "multiple, significant and obvious" respects from the one on file. But organizers alleged that the county was not adhering to that standard.

The county says it conducted its review in adherence to all California laws and requirements.

This is not the only obstacle that has challenged the recall effort.

Last month, a company that gathered petition signatures for the measure alleged in federal court that recall organizers owe the firm at least $469,596 for unpaid work.

Gascón has been under fire since taking office in December 2020, when he issued a series of directives critics blasted as being soft on crime. The directives include a rule against seeking the death penalty, a ban on transferring juvenile defendants to adult court and prohibitions on filing sentencing-enhancements in most cases.

Gascón has repeatedly defended his policies, saying his stances were well-known during his campaign and his election signified public support of his agenda.

City News Service contributed to this report.

