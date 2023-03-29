LA County Deputy DA Jonathan Hatami announces bid to unseat DA George Gascón

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County Deputy district attorney has announced he is running for office in an attempt to to unseat embattled District Attorney George Gascón in 2024.

Jonathan Hatami gained national prominence as a prosecutor who worked on the Gabriel Fernandez and Anthony Avalos murder cases.

"When George Gascón ran for DA, he supported defunding the police & eliminating Metro & school police," Hatami said recently. "He continuously pushed dangerous rhetoric endangering the lives of many officers. His team called police 'barbarians & referred to them as 'killers.'"

On Friday, Gascón "said he's now concerned for the safety of LAPD Officers who have been recently threatened because their personal information was wrongly released to the public," Hatami said. "We need a DA who holds to his or her values on day 1, not moving in either direction because an election is around the corner. We also need a DA who will unite us all, not tear us apart for political gain."

A high-profile attempt to recall Gascón failed last summer, after organizers were unable to collect sufficient, valid petition signatures to place the proposal before voters.

In a region that has seen rising crime rates and brazen smash-and-grab robberies and home invasions, Gascón was faulted for criminal justice reforms that critics said fueled lawlessness, which the top prosecutor disputed.

It was the second attempt to qualify a recall election that could remove Gascón, after an initial attempt failed in 2021.