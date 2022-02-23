LA County prosecutors' association members vote overwhelmingly in support of Gascon recall effort

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Members of the association representing Los Angeles County prosecutors voted overwhelmingly in support of an effort to recall their boss, District Attorney George Gascón, the organization announced Tuesday.The Association of Deputy District Attorneys, the collective bargaining group for more than 800 deputy district attorneys in the county, had previously invited Gascón to speak to the organization as it considered whether to back the recall, but he declined.The ADDA contends that Gascón has refused'' to speak with his prosecutors since taking office to explain policies that have sparked the recall drive.Roughly 83.3% of ADDA members took part in the vote, with 97.9% voting in support of the recall, according to the group.