LA County prosecutors' association members vote overwhelmingly in support of Gascon recall effort

EMBED <>More Videos

LA County prosecutors vote overwhelmingly in support of Gascon recall

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Members of the association representing Los Angeles County prosecutors voted overwhelmingly in support of an effort to recall their boss, District Attorney George Gascón, the organization announced Tuesday.

The Association of Deputy District Attorneys, the collective bargaining group for more than 800 deputy district attorneys in the county, had previously invited Gascón to speak to the organization as it considered whether to back the recall, but he declined.


The ADDA contends that Gascón has refused'' to speak with his prosecutors since taking office to explain policies that have sparked the recall drive.

Roughly 83.3% of ADDA members took part in the vote, with 97.9% voting in support of the recall, according to the group.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countygeorge gascon
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
5 Freeway closed through Grapevine due to snow, ice
Winter storm blanketing Southern California mountains with snow
LA County may soon be easing indoor mask mandate, supervisor says
Group calls for OC DA to resign over alleged racist remarks
Man accused of following family cleared of wrongdoing by authorities
Homeless count enters 2nd day in LA County amid volunteer shortage
Russia sanctions could cause sudden spike in gas prices, experts say
Show More
Amsterdam Apple Store suspect run over while chasing hostage: Police
Los Angeles mayoral debate disrupted by protesters
Biden, Newsom pledge $35M in lithium production in CA
1,700 high school students surprised with free ride to college
US Navy: 4 die in Hawaii crash of contractor's helicopter
More TOP STORIES News