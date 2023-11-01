Vote to expel embattled Rep. George Santos from Congress expected Wednesday

Fellow Republicans from New York drafted a resolution to remove Santos last week.

WASHINGTON -- The House of Representatives has scheduled a Wednesday night vote on a GOP-led resolution to expel embattled Rep. George Santos.

Expelling Santos from Congress requires two-thirds of the House. This would be 289 of the House's 433 current members if all are present.

Santos said he would not beg for his constitutional rights and will let colleagues make their decision.

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, of New York, introduced the resolution last Thursday evening to expel Santos from Congress. He was joined by four other New York Republicans, U.S. Reps. Nick LaLota, Michael Lawler, Marc Molinaro and Brandon Williams.

D'Esposito said Santos is not "fit to serve his constituents as a United States representative." He sent a letter to colleagues Wednesday urging members to vote in favor of the resolution.

"We strongly urge you to vote in favor of this resolution and encourage you to contact any one of us should you have any doubts about expelling George Santos from this body," the members wrote.

According to the U.S. House Archive, only five lawmakers have ever been expelled. If this resolution passes, Santos would be the first expulsion since 2002 when House Democrat James Traficant was removed after he was convicted of 10 felony counts.

Santos has not been convicted of a crime but has been indicted on 23 federal counts. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on October 27.

Santos was arraigned last week on a revised indictment accusing him of several frauds, including making tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges on credit cards belonging to his campaign donors.

The New York Republican pleaded not guilty to 10 new charges last Friday at a courthouse on Long Island. He has already pleaded not guilty to 13 other charges filed in May.

