George Santos: The Man, the Myth, the Lessons | Official Trailer

NEW YORK -- George Santos has been called the "greatest fiction in the history of Congressional politics," a "serial liar" unlike any in American history.
So just how did he transform himself from an obscure resident of Brazil obsessed with luxury and status into a famous Republican politician elected to represent a Long Island district?
And he did all of this on a foundation of staggering lies.
"George Santos: The Man, The Myth, The Lessons," an ABC7 New York Eyewitness News investigation, reveals his unlikely origin story, talks to people who knew him when, charts his stunning rise to congressman, breaks down what might happen next to him, and asks, ominously, if his saga may just be the tip of the iceberg for our democracy.
Watch the full investigation "George Santos: The Man, The Myth, The Lessons" on Friday, June 30th wherever you stream ABC7.
If you want to have a better viewing experience, did you know you can watch "George Santos: The Man, The Myth, The Lessons," on your television set? Just add the ABC7NY app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV. To download our app, viewers can search "ABC7 New York" in the app store.
CREDITS
Chanteé Lans | Reporter
Emily Hartmann | Senior Digital Producer, Videographer, Editor
Stephen Cioffi | Videographer
Brett Cohen | Videographer
Michael Thorne | Videographer
Bryan White | Videographer
Brian Leary | Videographer
Peter Kunz | Assistant News Director
Rolando Pujol | EP Digital Content, Innovation, and Strategy
Robert Monek | EP Web, OTV Digital Project Manager
Frank Esposito | Data Journalist
Townsend Davis | Attorney
Cheryl Meany | Senior Planning Editor
Adam Stephen | Managing Editor
Yoomi Chong | Creative Director, Design
Joseph Kollar | Graphic Artist
Kim Dillon | Assistant News Director
Scott Matthews | News Director
Marilu Galvez | President, General Manager
Jim Gorham | SVP of Creative and Accounts Services
Brandon Nelson | Creative Director, Brand
Josh Hartmann | Marketing Producer
Brandon Cook | Media Manager
Matt Lamattina | Media Manager
Bryan Lenocker | Executive Producer
Daniela Royes | Investigative Producer
Michael Tamsuriyamit | Marketing & Digital Media Intern
Amy Pertuset | Content Systems Engineer
Rachel Schwartz | Director, Content Operations ABC Owned Television Stations
Debra OConnell | President, Networks
SPECIAL THANKS
ABC News
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
WABC Television New York, LLC | 2023