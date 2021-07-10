George Stephanopoulos takes reins as 'Jeopardy!' guest host, recalls Alex Trebek's advice

jeopardy

LOS ANGELES -- "Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos is taking the reins of "Jeopardy!" starting Monday, July 12, for his one-week guest-hosting stint.

"This is really such an honor to have the chance to come and guest host," Stephanopoulos said. "Like everyone else, I grew up with 'Jeopardy!'"

While Stephanopoulos is no stranger to television, he admitted that he was nervous to host the iconic game show -- but one piece of advice from late host Alex Trebek stuck with the anchor.

"It was the advice that Alex Trebek gave everyone every day when he talked about 'Jeopardy!,'" Stephanopoulos said. "'This is about the game, remember that first and foremost,' and I think that really does get to the heart of the job."

When asked which of his ABC colleagues would make a great "Jeopardy!" contestant, Stephanopoulos said senior correspondent Terry Moran.

"[He's] unbelievably well-read. Whenever he puts out posts on our emails, he impresses everyone with his erudition," Stephanopoulos said.

Tune in to see George Stephanopoulos host "Jeopardy!" beginning Monday, July 12, on this ABC station. Click here to see when "Jeopardy!" airs in your city.
