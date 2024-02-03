Criminal case dismissed against former USC gynecologist who died last year

The former University of Southern California gynecologist was awaiting his sex assault trial when he died in October 2023.

The former University of Southern California gynecologist was awaiting his sexual assault trial when he died in his home in October 2023.

The former University of Southern California gynecologist was awaiting his sexual assault trial when he died in his home in October 2023.

The former University of Southern California gynecologist was awaiting his sexual assault trial when he died in his home in October 2023.

The former University of Southern California gynecologist was awaiting his sexual assault trial when he died in his home in October 2023.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- George Tyndall's trial is officially over - not with a conviction or an acquittal but with his death.

The former University of Southern California gynecologist was awaiting his sexual assault trial when he died in his home in October 2023.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner determined Tyndall died of natural causes, with heart disease and Type 2 diabetes. The Friday hearing was so procedural that it took less than 30 minutes.

In a half-empty courtroom, five of Tyndall's alleged victims told the judge how unfair it feels that a long, painful journey in court has ended like this.

"Justice delayed has become justice denied," said Lucy Chi, whose allegations were part of the criminal case.

The other four women to speak on the record were Lauren F., Alison R., Erin S., and Audry Nafziger.

"I've put my trust in the system," said Nafziger, who is now a sex crimes prosecutor in Ventura County.

More than 700 former patients formally accused Tyndall of abuse, with allegations that spanned decades. Following a 2018 L.A. Times investigation, USC agreed to pay in total $1.1 billion in civil settlements. The criminal charges included 27 felonies.

Tyndall pleaded not guilty in 2019.

"Danny Masterson got two trials and we got none," said Nafziger. "I'm very happy for his survivors, that he got justice, but we got nothing, and it didn't have to be that way."

Tyndall's defense team denies delaying the trial.

"The fact that Dr. Tyndall was on bail, that there was COVID for two years, that other defendants had rights to speedy trial who were incarcerated-- their cases, by law, went first," said defense attorney Leonard Levin, regarding the roughly five year timeline. "All those things delayed this case."

Levine also expressed disappointment, saying Tyndall always maintained his innocence. ABC7 asked whether the fact that Tyndall died with the presumption of innocence is considered a win.

"It's not a win as we would normally call a win, when you go to trial and someone is exonerated," said Levine. "Sure, he goes to his grave presumed innocent. I think you heard in court today and if you've read the papers, the vast majority of the public is not following the presumed innocence."

The women vowed not to let this be the last time the public would hear from them. Closing this chapter, they say, opens another.

"In Larry Nassar's case, eight other people were criminally indicted and most of them were convicted," said Nafziger. "Why is it that not one person is investigated at USC by the LAPD? Why is that?"