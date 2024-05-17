UPS driver ID'd after being shot, killed in Irvine; suspected gunman remains in custody

A UPS driver was shot and killed while sitting in his delivery truck at an industrial park in Irvine, and the suspected gunman was arrested after a prolonged standoff.

A UPS driver was shot and killed while sitting in his delivery truck at an industrial park in Irvine, and the suspected gunman was arrested after a prolonged standoff.

A UPS driver was shot and killed while sitting in his delivery truck at an industrial park in Irvine, and the suspected gunman was arrested after a prolonged standoff.

A UPS driver was shot and killed while sitting in his delivery truck at an industrial park in Irvine, and the suspected gunman was arrested after a prolonged standoff.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A UPS driver was identified after being shot and killed while sitting in his delivery truck in Irvine, and the suspect who was taken into custody after a prolonged standoff with police remained in custody.

Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner identified the victim as 50-year-old Expedito Cuesta De Leon of Aliso Viejo.

"Our hearts are heavy with the news of the loss of one of our drivers in Irvine," UPS said in a statement. "We are assisting authorities to understand what happened."

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. at an industrial park near the intersection of Chrysler and Bendix, according to the Irvine Police Department. Several people in the area reported hearing multiple gunshots.

A UPS driver was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Irvine, police said. The suspect remains on the loose.

Cuesta De Leon was pronounced dead at the scene after being found in the driver's seat of the UPS truck. Whether he was followed if the suspect was lying in wait was unclear, investigators said.

Police said the incident did not appear to be a robbery, adding that the victim was believed to have been targeted. Whether the gunman and Cuesta De Leon knew each other was under investigation.

Hours after the shooting, armored police vehicles boxed in a silver pickup truck at Santiago Canyon Road near Chapman Avenue that investigators believed was connected to the shooting.

Video from the scene around 6 p.m. showed additional SWAT officers stationed on a hillside above the standoff.

Authorities converged on a silver-colored pickup truck Thursday afternoon on Santiago Canyon Road in Orange, which they confirmed was related to the homicide of a UPS driver.

At about 6:15 p.m., officers were seen firing what appeared to be tear gas into the cab of the truck, and a short time later, a police K-9 was deployed, engaging a man in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle. After a short struggle, officers moved in and pulled the man from the vehicle and took him into custody.