Body cam captures moment officer hit by train while in pursuit of suspect

POLK COUNTY, Georgia (KABC) -- Stunning body camera video shows a Georgia police officer getting hit by a train.

Officer Andy Anderson was chasing a burglary suspect down railroad tracks in Georgia when he ran head-on into the speeding freight train .

Anderson suffered a concussion, six broken ribs, a broken elbow and a broken shoulder bone.

He's now back home recovering.

The suspect got away, but police know who he is.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiaofficer injuredburglarypolice chasetrain accidentconcussioncaught on camerabody cameras
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5-year-old child shot in South LA, rushed to hospital
FAA investigating Delta flight crew after fuel dump near LAX
Santa Ana suing other OC cities over homeless crisis
'Jeopardy!' champs talk G.O.A.T. tourney, Trebek
Kobe Bryant, BodyArmor kick off Major League Soccer partnership
OC investigators searching for Lake Forest arsonist
LAX-bound plane makes emergency landing due to engine problem
Show More
LA County Sheriff's warrant clearance helps put some back on track
2 years of free tuition at Cal State universities if AB 1862 passes
Retail store Active Ride Shop to close for good
Family frantically searching for missing Garden Grove couple
Baby Yoda coming to a Build-A-Bear near you
More TOP STORIES News