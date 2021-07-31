Getty House, Garcetti's official residence, vandalized by protesters with graffiti, toilet paper

By
Garcetti's official residence vandalized with graffiti, toilet paper

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Getty House, Mayor Eric Garcetti's official residence in Windsor Square, was vandalized overnight Thursday by protesters who scrawled graffiti and unfurled rolls of toilet paper on the property's trees.

The vandalism occurred after a protest over the city's new law that restricts homeless encampments.

As of Friday afternoon, no arrests had been made in connection with the vandalism.

Several dozen people, many of them carrying signs, participated in the protest outside the home as dozens of Los Angeles Police Department officers were present.

"YOUR SWEEPS ARE VIOLENT!" one sign said. "WE WILL NOT BE SILENT!"

Police swarmed the residence after protesters left behind trash and graffiti.

Mayor Garcetti signs plan to restrict homeless encampments on sidewalks, other public spaces
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has signed an ordinance to restrict the homeless from camping on sidewalks and many public places throughout the city.


"Violence doesn't house one more person, never will," Garcetti said Friday.

Cleanup crews were seen power-washing the graffiti the day after the protest.

ABC7 spoke with two of Garcetti's neighbors off camera, who said they feel the mayor is being highly criticized and harassed for simply doing his job. Garcetti himself did not shy away from visibly showing he was upset that his home was vandalized.

"There should be consequences to that while we protect people's right to free speech -- full stop," he said.

An LAPD officer told ABC7 that a police report was taken in connection with the vandalism and an investigation was ongoing. The officer declined to elaborate further.
