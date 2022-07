BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Police arrested a 32-year-old convicted felon after allegedly uncovering a major ghost-gun manufacturing operation at his Burbank home.A search warrant turned up firearm parts, manufacturing tools, ammunition, money and narcotics at the home of suspect Eric Petrossian, officials say.The Los Angeles Police Department's Gun Violence Reduction Task Force worked with Burbank police to carry out the search and arrest Petrossian on Wednesday.He was being held on $50,000 bail.The guns that were found had no serial numbers, also known as "ghost guns."Petrossian was booked for manufacturing assault weapons.