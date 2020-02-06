Sports

Gianna Bryant's Newport Beach school retires her No. 2 basketball jersey

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Gianna Bryant's Orange County school retired her basketball jersey in a touching ceremony.

Vanessa Bryant, Gianna's mother and the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, posted videos and photos on Instagram from the ceremony held at Harbor Day School in the Newport Beach neighborhood of Corona del Mar. The school retired Gianna's No. 2 jersey.

New mural honoring Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna pops up in Mid-City
Less than 24 hours after the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, a new mural dedicated to the two popped up in Mid-City.



"My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You've taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita," one photo caption said.



A bouquet of heart-shaped balloons was placed alongside a table with a red and pink flower arrangement and Gianna's name.



"My Gianna. God I miss you. I've been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would've been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. #2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant," another photo caption read.

Kobe and Gianna were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26.

Sports Illustrated honors Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition
A little over one week after the death of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, Sports Illustrated announced it is paying tribute to the NBA legend.

