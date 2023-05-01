Nike celebrates Gianna Bryant's 17th birthday and legacy with emotional 'Gigi's Way' video

Nike shared a special tribute video honoring the life of Gianna Bryant on what would have been her 17th birthday Monday.

Gianna Bryant, her father Kobe Bryant and seven others were tragically killed in a helicopter crash back in January of 2020.

Nike released this video that includes tributes from some of Bryant's friends and former teammates about what it means to play Gigi's way.

"Playing Gigi's way to me means completely devoting yourself to the process of being the absolute best player and the best person that you can be," said WNBA star and Gianna Bryant's friend Sabrina Ionescu.

One of Gianna Bryant's former teammates and friends, Aubrey Callaghan, said playing Gig's way for her is by making everyone around you better.

"Gigi's been making me better since I was five years old. Her radiant smile brought joy into every moment," said Callaghan.

Kobe Bryant's former teammate Pau Gasol, current NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Gianna Bryant's former coach shared their Gigi's way for the video.

"And showing girls around the globe that they also can play the game of basketball. And be as motivated as she was," said her former coach Jon Grogan.

Her mom, Vanessa Bryant, also paid tribute to her daughter on Instagram, posting several photos wishing her daughter a happy birthday.

"Happy 17th birthday, baby girl. I love you and miss you so much, sweet Angel," Vanessa Bryant wrote with one of the posts.