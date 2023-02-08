Gina Rodriguez sees dead people she writes about in lively new comedy 'Not Dead Yet'

Gina Rodriguez stars in the new ABC comedy series, "Not Dead Yet." She plays a writer who reluctantly accepts an assignment on the obituary beat; but once there, she quickly discovers that she sees the dead people she's been asked to write about.

HOLLYWOOD -- Gina Rodriguez stars in the new ABC comedy series, "Not Dead Yet." She plays journalist Nell Serrano, a writer who reluctantly accepts an assignment on the obituary beat. She's returned home to Southern California after a few years of making very bad choices. The character is trying to get back on solid ground; but once she starts her new writing gig, she quickly discovers that, yes, "she sees dead people."

"She is an unfortunate self-described disaster," said Rodriguez. "She was on one path and it's crumbled underneath her. She's picking up... going back to her old friends, family, job... and gets stuck writing obituaries."

Rodriguez says it took her a bit of time to find just the right story that would bring her back to television following her Golden Globe winning role on "Jane the Virgin." But she says Nell's imperfect journey spoke to her.

"To see this character at the center of a tornado, messing up, making mistakes, being surrounded by redemption and forgiveness and people wanting to help her learn really felt like something I wanted to tell right now," said Rodriguez.

"Not Dead Yet" airs Wednesday nights on ABC.