Girl, 17, arrested in shooting death of boy, 15, in Santa Ana

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Santa Ana police have arrested a 17-year-old girl in the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot early Thursday morning.

Detectives first responded to a shooting report at 1:18 a.m. Thursday in the area of Richland Avenue and Shelton Street.

They found a 15-year-old, later identified as Bryan Chavez, down at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. Paramedics responded and declared Chavez dead at the scene.

Later Thursday, police said they arrested a 17-year-old female for manslaughter at her home in Orange. They say a weapon was recovered at the scene that was used in the shooting.

Details on what led to the shooting have not been released.
