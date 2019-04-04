14-year-old girl dies after she and sister struck by big rig while walking to school east of Exposition Park

EMBED <>More Videos

Two sisters were struck by a big rig while walking to school east of Exposition Park Thursday morning, police said.

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 14-year-old girl died after she and her 12-year-old sister were struck by a big rig while walking to school east of Exposition Park Thursday morning, police said.

Los Angeles Fire responded to the incident at 37th Place between La Salle and Dalton avenues at approximately 7:56 a.m.

LAPD Detective Moises Castillo said the girls had a green light at 37th and Broadway. When they began to cross the street, the big rig crashed into them.

"They get sucked in underneath the truck, and another driver actually flags the driver and said 'Hey, there's somebody underneath your truck,'" Castillo said.

The 12-year-old was described to be in grave condition.

The truck driver and witness called 911 and rendered aid. The driver and owner of the truck are cooperating with the police investigation.

"Basically, he didn't see them. He felt something but it wasn't until that driver that flagged him down that he realized that he actually ran over someone," Castillo said.

The detective said there was no evidence of any alcohol or drugs and that investigators will look at his cellphone data, but Castillo added that so far, there is no evidence that he was distracted behind the wheel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyexposition parkcar crashchildren injuriesteenagerssiblingscrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Anaheim police shoot suspect during standoff after serving warrant
Santa Anita races resume after latest horse death
Hacienda Heights man credits dogs for saving family from house fire
78-year-old in North Hills attacked in home invasion, police say
South LA chase: Multiple suspects in custody after pursuit ends in Florence
Target raises its minimum wage to $13
VIDEO: Man walks out of store with stolen chainsaw in his pants
Show More
Eyewitness This: Gas prices surge, Koreatown parking-space, GPS system reset
LDS Church repeals controversial LGBTQ rules
Homeless vet details shooting by off-duty LAPD detective
Mechanic wins $10M in lottery, immediately retires and donates to St. Jude
ICE arrests over 280 workers at north Texas business
More TOP STORIES News