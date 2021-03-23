8-year old San Bernardino Girl Scout sells 32,000 boxes of cookies, sets national record

SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) -- San Bernardino's Lilly Bumpus has just broken the national record for the most Girl Scout cookies ever sold in one season!The eight year old sold more than 32,000 boxes over the past three months. Her troop held a special celebration where the official total was revealed.Lilly, who is a cancer survivor, has been in Girl Scouts for four years. She collected more than 5,000 donated boxes to be delivered to other children fighting childhood cancer."I thought wow I never knew I could do that," said Bumpus. "And it just meant so much to me to see that huge number. It's like the biggest number I've ever seen."Since Girl Scouts couldn't set up in front of stores this year, Lilly hosted a stand outside her own home. She says it's her dream for any proceeds to go toward childhood cancer research.