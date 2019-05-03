Oxnard police shooting: Girl, 17, shot by Oxnard police after running toward officer with knife, officials say

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- A 17-year-old girl was injured after being shot by Oxnard police, who said she wielded a knife and ran toward an officer on Friday.Oxnard police responded to a report about a person with a knife in the parking lot of a business at 480 North Rose Avenue shortly before 7 a.m.Officers arrived on scene and made verbal contact with the teen in the dirt field behind the business. The teen brandished a large kitchen knife at the officer, police said.That's when the officer drew his handgun and made several verbal requests for her to drop the knife. Authorities said the teen ignored the officer's requests and began walking toward him.The officer retreated backward to create some space between them, all while continuing to give the teen verbal commands to drop the weapon. He retreated approximately 50 yards, officials said.As the second officer arrived on scene, the teen ran directly toward the first officer with the knife in her hand, police said. The officer fired his weapon, and the teen was struck by gunfire.Officers promptly rendered first aid to her until medical personnel arrived on scene. The officer was not injured, authorities said.According to investigators, the teen may have been suicidal. She made a statement indicating that she wanted the officer to shoot her. The entire incident was captured on the officer's body-worn camera. The department said it will release the video sometime next week.The teen was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in critical but stable condition. Her name was being withheld due to her age.The involved officer has been employed by the Oxnard Police Department since April 2015 and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division. Per standard protocol for officer-involved shootings, the officer has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation progresses, authorities said.The incident is under investigation. If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged contact Detective Jeff Kay at (805) 385-8174.