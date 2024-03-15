Oprah Winfrey, Niecy Nash-Betts among honorees at annual GLAAD Media Awards

BEVERLY HILLS (KABC) -- For more than three decades, the GLAAD Media Awards has served as an advocate for fair, accurate and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community.

Oprah Winfrey, Niecy Nash-Betts and Sharon Stone were among those honored for their work to expand LGBTQ representation

Wayne Brady, who has recently shared he is pansexual, hosted the ceremony.

"As someone who has joined this family, this community, instead of spinning plates, look at people and say this is my journey and I'm happy to be here," said Brady."

The ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel was filled with those honored for recognizing the best in film, television, music and journalism.

Niecy Nash -Betts received the Stephan F. Kolzak Award for raising visibility for LGBTQ issues.

"If I'm honest I never saw this life for myself, I was always an ally. Now I'm a card carrying member!" said Nash-Betts.

The special presentation of the GLAAD Media Awards ceremony will premiere exclusively on Hulu on March 29th.