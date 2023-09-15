More LGBTQ+ inclusive films are being released but how will strikes impact this progress?

GLAAD's Studio Responsibility Index report tracks representation of LGBTQ+ characters in films released by 10 major studios. However, the strikes are raising concerns that any gains that have been made may soon be lost.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Striking writers and actors joined GLAAD Thursday for the release of the LGBTQ+ advocacy organization's 2023 Studio Responsibility Index report, which tracks LGBTQ+ representation in recent years.

However, the strikes are raising concerns that any gains that have been made will soon be lost.

The data tracks representation of LGBTQ+ characters in films released by 10 major studios.

The report - which is posted on GLAAD's website - states of the 350 films released theatrically and on tracked streaming services by the 10 distributors counted in 2022, 28.5% were LGBTQ-inclusive. It's the highest percentage and number recorded in this report.

GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said out of 100 films the organization studied, there were 12 trans characters.

"I need to see more Black and brown trans women of color, because the average life expectancy for Black trans women is 35," said actress Alexandra Grey, who plays Melody Barnes on the hit Fox drama series "Empire." "I'm just 32, and I'd like to make it past 35."

In the 11 years that GLAAD has been conducting this research, this is the first time two studios have received an overall "good" rating.

NBCUniversal released nine LGBTQ+ inclusive films while the Walt Disney Company had 24.

"I know the importance of storytelling, and the messages that I get from young trans kids of how seeing me and seeing my character gave them hope, gave them the will to live," Grey said.

GLAAD said it stands with SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America as the strikes continue.

"We disproportionately have worse health care, lower wages, less employment opportunities, and so this strike actually doubles that. It makes it even worse," said Ellis.

However, Ellis worries this long stretch of time without writing new storylines or new characters will hurt some of the progress they have already made.

"We need these stories being told, and the first stories that will be rolled back are marginalized people's stories," she said.