Rep. Maxine Waters holds rally in support of Kamala Harris

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rep. Maxine Waters held a rally in Los Angeles Friday in support of Kamala Harris as the vice president continues to build momentum in her White House bid.

The rally was held at the Proud Bird near LAX and featured elected officials, faith-based leaders and community organizers.

Attendees gathered to show their support for Harris ahead of the Democratic Convention.

At the event, Waters spoke about the issues the Democratic party had with President Joe Biden. Waters said she supported Biden and admitted it was a difficult time with all the changes, but she is now very excited with Harris.

"We want everybody to have an opportunity to be right at the start of what is going to be one of the best, fabulous, well-participated in campaigns that America has ever seen," Waters told the crowd.

Harris is wrapping up her first full week as the likely Democratic presidential nominee after President Joe Biden's decision to end his reelection bid and endorse his second-in-command against Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.

On Friday, Harris received the backing of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.