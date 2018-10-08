Concerned parents of students at a Glendale high school met with school administrators Monday after a brawl erupted on campus last week.Video from last Wednesday shows dozens of students at Herbert Hoover High School involved in an altercation that has resulted in suspensions.Police were called to the school around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the end of the lunch hour where dozens of students were involved in the melee.Several stories have been floated around regarding what started the fight, including a bullying incident.Some students claimed that when a special needs student attempted to hug another student Wednesday, that student spit on the special needs student. That, the students claim, is when the fight broke out.According to some witnesses, baseball and football players saw the bullying taking place and leaped in to defend the special needs student."Apparently this special ed child was accosted by another group of people," said parent Maria Mangasarian. "Our football players and baseball players saw that, went to defend the special ed child, and chaos erupted."Parents indicated, however, that the argument might have been more complex due to an underlying tension between Armenians, African Americans and Latinos on the sports teams on campus."What I'm more concerned about is the lack of communication from the administration here at the school," said parent Nathan Bond. "A lot of different stories coming from different places. We just need a single answer that everybody can be on the same page."Extra security was posted on campus Monday amid the meeting with parents in the wake of the brawl. School administrators said the campus was safe and resuming "regular instruction."Superintendent of Schools Dr. Winfred B. Roberson, Jr. released a statement on the incident Monday, saying in part, "Speculation about any motives and triggers for this altercation are very premature. The district is still gathering all of the facts and interviewing witnesses to the incident to determine exactly how and why this occurred. If warranted, additional appropriate disciplinary steps will be taken once that review has been completed."