Shooting at Glendale restaurant leaves 2 men injured

A shooting took place inside a Glendale restaurant following an altercation between a group of men. Two suspects have been arrested.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects have been arrested after an altercation early Saturday morning led to a shooting inside a Glendale restaurant.

The incident took place at the Phoenicia Restaurant at the intersection of Central and Lexington at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Two men sustained gunshot wounds and made their own way to local hospitals, where they are listed as in stable condition.

Detectives from the Glendale Police Department immediately responded to the scene and were able to to arrest two suspects a short time later thanks to the help from eyewitness accounts.

The two suspects have been identified as 43-year-old Emil Ayrapetian of Los Angeles and 40-year-old Vardan Amolikyan of Glendale. No suspects remain outstanding.

The restaurant was still open at the time of the shooting.

Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting, but the restaurant's general manager says the shooting took place following an argument at a table.

"The argument started at their table. And it got elevated on their way out," said Suhilah Hariri, the general manager of the restaurant. "The area is safe so please, you know, let anyone, everyone understand that this might happen anywhere."

Police do believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.