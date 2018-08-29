Glendale police seek man seen in video touching genitals near children's park

EMBED </>More Videos

Glendale police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who was caught on video touching his genitals near a park. (KABC)

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Glendale police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who was caught on video touching his genitals near a park.

Around 2:45 p.m. Friday, a man was seen standing outside of a fence at Pacific Park in the 500 block of South Pacific Avenue near the children's splash play area. A witness recorded the man's actions as he touched his genitals over his clothing while he was on his cellphone and looking around the area.

The witness also saw the man leave in a dark-colored Toyota 2018 Camry with black wheels. He is described as being between 30 and 40 years old, with black hair, a black beard and medium build.

Anyone with more information is urged to call Detective Michael Mercado at (818) 548-3106.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lewdnesschildrenparkcaught on videoGlendaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4.4-magnitude quake rattles La Verne; felt all over Southland
OC examining why jail calls were improperly recorded
Bill makes CA first state to end bail before trial
Couple recalls terrifying moment rock fell on their car in Malibu
Some Chargers get last shot at making the roster this week
Culver City pet owners warning of coyotes killing cats
Sierra Madre firefighters repair damaged fence for neighbor
VIDEO: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants
Show More
Woman said priest sexually abused her and LA Archdiocese covered it up
'Dine-and-Dash Dater' pleads not guilty to multiple felonies
Surfer uses inflatable mattress as board as he catches waves in OC
Genetic testing helping 'previvors' learn of higher cancer risk
Comedy icon Carl Reiner, 96, could become oldest Emmy winner
More News