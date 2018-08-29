Glendale police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who was caught on video touching his genitals near a park.Around 2:45 p.m. Friday, a man was seen standing outside of a fence at Pacific Park in the 500 block of South Pacific Avenue near the children's splash play area. A witness recorded the man's actions as he touched his genitals over his clothing while he was on his cellphone and looking around the area.The witness also saw the man leave in a dark-colored Toyota 2018 Camry with black wheels. He is described as being between 30 and 40 years old, with black hair, a black beard and medium build.Anyone with more information is urged to call Detective Michael Mercado at (818) 548-3106.