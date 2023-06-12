Car with Armenian flag vandalized with references to Pride and racial slur in Glendale

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A hateful act of vandalism was discovered last Friday, just days after a violent confrontation between LGBTQ activists and a group of conservative protesters outside a Glendale school board meeting.
Police say someone scratched messages referencing Pride into a car displaying the Armenian flag.
It was parked on East Lomita Avenue near Granada Street.
The markings included a racial slur on the hood.
Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.
Detectives say the car is undergoing forensic testing.
Anyone with information should call Glendale Police.