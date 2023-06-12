A hateful act of vandalism just days after a violent confrontation between L-G-B-T-Q activists and a group of conservative protesters outside a Glendale school board meeting.

Car with Armenian flag vandalized with references to Pride and racial slur in Glendale

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A hateful act of vandalism was discovered last Friday, just days after a violent confrontation between LGBTQ activists and a group of conservative protesters outside a Glendale school board meeting.

Police say someone scratched messages referencing Pride into a car displaying the Armenian flag.

It was parked on East Lomita Avenue near Granada Street.

The markings included a racial slur on the hood.

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Detectives say the car is undergoing forensic testing.

Anyone with information should call Glendale Police.