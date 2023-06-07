Tempers flare, protesters clash as Glendale school board prepares for Pride vote

Demonstrators clashed and fights erupted during a protest outside a meeting of the Glendale Unified School District board, which was scheduled to vote on recognizing June as Pride month.

Footage from AIR7 HD captured the chaos as punches were thrown in the parking lot. After the skirmishes, police in riot gear kept pro-LGBTQ+ protesters and conservative groups separated.

The school board was set to adopt a resolution recognizing Pride Month, which has been done for the last four years. However, the meeting reportedly went on recess following the brawl.

Protesters who have been gathering at the last couple of meetings say the state's curriculum, and thus the Glendale Unified School District's policy in dealing with LGBTQ+ issues, violate their rights as parents.

On Friday, dozens of parents descended on Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood in protest of a Pride Month assembly. Parents organizing the protest said they were not condemning the LGBTQ+ community, but wanted the right to decide what - and when - their children are taught on the subject.

The days leading up to the assembly were marred by news that a small Pride flag on the campus was set on fire, further aggravating tensions.

The protesting parents were met at the school Friday by LGBTQ+ advocates and other supporters, creating a sometimes tense standoff that included at least one scuffle between the opposing sides and prompting police to form a skirmish line to keep the factions separated.

City News Service contributed to this report.

