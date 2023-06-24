AIR7 HD captured several detectives in a parking lot that was partially blocked off with crime tape.

Search for suspect underway after man killed in Glendale shooting

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Glendale, police confirmed.

According to investigators, officers responded to the 1200 block of Mariposa Street just after 5:30 p.m. after receiving a call about someone in the area with a gun.

Officers found the victim, who has not been identified, with a gunshot wound shortly after.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured a parking lot blocked off with crime tape.

The suspect remains at large, according to police. A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.