Person found dead in Glendale home after barricaded suspect surrenders

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A body was found in a Glendale home Wednesday evening and a suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of murder following a lengthy standoff, police say.

At around 2:15 p.m., Glendale police officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Reta Street after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say they found evidence of an assault, but couldn't find a suspect or victim. As a precaution, three nearby schools were briefly placed on lockdown.

A SWAT team and a crisis negotiation team later arrived at the scene as the suspect was holed up in a home.

After several hours, the suspect eventually surrendered. He was barefoot and shirtless when he was placed in handcuffs by SWAT.

Police identified the suspect as Vahan Keshishyan, 28, of La Crescenta.

Officers entered the home and found the victim dead from unspecified injuries, according to a news release from Glendale police.

Keshishyan was taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

The relationship between the suspect and victim remains under investigation.

The victim's name has not been released, pending notification of their family.

Reta Street was closed for several hours during the investigation.