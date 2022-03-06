Suspect arrested in unprovoked attack at Glendale Fashion Center that was caught on camera

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect arrested in an unprovoked attack at Glendale Fashion Center

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police have arrested the person wanted in an unprovoked attack at the Glendale Fashion Center on March 2.

Glendale police say that 33-year-old Margarida Eshan was caught on surveillance video punching a woman on her head in a parking garage. They say Eshan returned to the mall two days later, began screaming out of control, and a security guard recognized her from the earlier attack after he went to investigate.

Officers responded to the Glendale Fashion Center, located on the 200 block of N. Glendale Avenue, at about 2 a.m. after the security guard called police, officials said.

Eshan ran away from the scene before officers arrived, but eventually found her nearby and took her into custody.

Margarida Eshan, 33, of Glendale, California

Glendale Police Department



Authorities say Eshan was in possession of EBT and Social Security cards that did not belong to her, along with heroin. They say she also had multiple outstanding warrants for battery, identity theft, and petty theft.

Eshan was booked for battery, identity theft, and possession of a controlled substance as well as for outstanding warrants. She remained in custody due to the bail on her warrants.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glendalelos angeles countycrimeassaultattacksouthern californiamall
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Official: 6 dead as large tornado roars through central Iowa
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
Big rig overturns on EB 10 Freeway in Pomona, spills soda-can payload
WNBA player Brittney Griner reportedly detained in Russia
Katie Meyer's parents speak out after Stanford soccer star's death
Burglar shot by homeowner during burglary gone wrong in Arcadia
Show More
Donations for Ukrainian refugees being collected in OC
Average LA County gas price spikes 9.5 cents overnight
Grassroots group puts on giant bake sale across LA to help Ukraine
Family of NorCal woman accused of fake kidnapping 'appalled' by arrest
'Dark Shadows,' 'Lethal Weapon' actor Mitchell Ryan dies
More TOP STORIES News