Suspect arrested in unprovoked attack at Glendale Fashion Center that was caught on camera

Margarida Eshan, 33, of Glendale, California Glendale Police Department

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police have arrested the person wanted in an unprovoked attack at the Glendale Fashion Center on March 2.Glendale police say that 33-year-old Margarida Eshan was caught on surveillance video punching a woman on her head in a parking garage. They say Eshan returned to the mall two days later, began screaming out of control, and a security guard recognized her from the earlier attack after he went to investigate.Officers responded to the Glendale Fashion Center, located on the 200 block of N. Glendale Avenue, at about 2 a.m. after the security guard called police, officials said.Eshan ran away from the scene before officers arrived, but eventually found her nearby and took her into custody.Authorities say Eshan was in possession of EBT and Social Security cards that did not belong to her, along with heroin. They say she also had multiple outstanding warrants for battery, identity theft, and petty theft.Eshan was booked for battery, identity theft, and possession of a controlled substance as well as for outstanding warrants. She remained in custody due to the bail on her warrants.