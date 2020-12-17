2 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 210 Freeway in Glendora

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed, including one person who was possibly ejected, during a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound 210 Freeway in Glendora early Thursday morning.The crash was reported about 12:15 a.m. just west of the 57 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available.All 210 Freeway lanes reopened just before 6:30 a.m.