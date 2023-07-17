Gloria Molina celebrated for trailblazing work in Los Angeles politics

Los Angeles County's trailblazing political leader Gloria Molina, who died in May, was honored this weekend with a celebration of her life.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County's trailblazing political leader Gloria Molina, who died in May after a three-year battle with cancer, was honored this weekend with a celebration of her life and accomplishments.

Molina was remembered for her dedication to public service. She served on the California state Assembly, the Los Angeles City Council and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, become the first Latina elected to those government bodies.

Gloria Molina, longtime Los Angeles political leader, dies at 74 after cancer battle

Molina also founded LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, where friends and colleagues gathered to remember her and her legacy.

Earlier this year, Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles was renamed Gloria Molina Grand Park, in recognition of her efforts to create public spaces for all Angelenos.